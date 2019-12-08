Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Dare Ave. Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-345-2244 Visitation 2:00 PM Anchorage at First Covenant Church 1145 C Street View Map Visitation 7:00 PM Copper Center Chapel Funeral service 10:00 AM Native Village of Kluti-Kaah Memorial Hall Send Flowers Obituary

Elsie Lorraine Jackson, known to most as Timi, was born on Dec. 30, 1964, to Herman T. Jackson and Elsie (Craig, Jackson) Agibinik in Glennallen, Alaska. Ms. Jackson lost her life on Nov. 22, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska.

She attended school in Anchorage and Glennallen, Alaska. Timi was a homemaker, babysitter and housekeeper. Timi kept herself busy. She was free spirited, making friends wherever she went. She made a point of visiting with her family and friends. Once while visiting her sister she said "your cabinets need cleaning," then was found in the middle of the night with everything from the cabinets on the floor - doing a heavy-duty deep-cleaning of the cabinets. She enjoyed shopping for her nieces and nephews so her sister wouldn't have to travel to town. She liked to cook and made a Thanksgiving dinner for one of her nieces.

Timi also had an uncanny way of knowing when you needed company and would show up just at the right time to provide comfort or just to listen while you talked. Timi had an abundance of friends from all walks of life she would help out with what she could, no matter who it was.

Elsie "Timi" Jackson is survived by her five children, Theron Frie and Seth, December, Sierra and Harley Oster; and two grandchildren, Gemma Gray-Oster and Quincy Michael Oster; her parents, Elsie and Al Agibinik; her siblings, Irving (Lucy) Jackson, Tonilee (David) Goodlataw, MaryElla (Terry) Hicks, Nicki Rai (Lee) Klementson, Brian Herring, Holland (Oriole) Nuipok, and Judi Rai (Ken) Nuipok, Nancy Jackson and Ty Jackson; her aunts and uncles, Nicholas (Lorraine) Jackson, Shirley Miller, Roy Triber, Ray (Alice) Craig, Darlene (Bob) Peters, Lucille (Arnold) Lincoln, John (Carol) Craig, Charles (Doris) Craig, Arlene Tibbits, Marlene Macy, Ernest Craig, Ronald Craig and Lynn (Christine) Craig; granduncle, Fred Ewan; and, many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ms. Jackson is preceded in death by her father, Herman T. Jackson; brother, Jeffrey Scott Jackson; grandparents, Tony and Mary Jackson and Oscar and Ella Craig; and aunts and uncles, Marina (Theron Monty) Montague, Jake Miller, Arthur Craig and Peter Craig.

Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019

