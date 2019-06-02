Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Former Ninilchik, Alaska, resident Elsie Viola Lanxon, 95, died on May 24, 2019, at Riverside Assisted Living in Soldotna, Alaska.

Elsie Viola Mayhead was born in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 11, 1923, to Albert and Mary Mayhead. She married Frank Lanxon in June 1944. They moved to Alaska in 1966, and lived in Anchorage for more than 25 years before she retired from Pay N Save and moved to Ninilchik, where they spent the remainder of their lives digging clams, fishing and making friends.

Elsie was a proud and active member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also a strong supporter of Ninilchik Community Library and the Ninilchik Senior Center.

Elsie loved a good joke and had a "naughty side" that she let out now and then and really gave friends a laugh.

Elsie is survived by her nephew, Stephen Hertner of Troutdale, Ore.; nieces, Dawn Haller of Oregon City, Ore., Lynne Applegate of Sumpter, Ore., and Darcy Lewis of Battle Ground, Wash.; 12 great-nieces and -nephews; 15 great-great-nieces and -nephews; and her very special friend, Amy Garroutte of Ninilchik. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her parents; sisters, Frances and Anne; brother, Charles; and her beloved four-legged pooch, Chico.

At her request, there will be no service. Her cremains will be scattered at a later date. For those who wish, donations can be made in her memory to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 18, P.O. Box 39077, Ninilchik, AK 99639.

