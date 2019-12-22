Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Lee "Rick" Olson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eric "Rick" Lee Olson, 60, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska after some ongoing medical complications. The Olson family held a private family service November 14th at St. Mark's Lutheran Church where Rick was confirmed.



Rick was born in Dayton, Ohio to George and Gerene Olson on July 16, 1959. In 1961, the family moved to Alaska where Rick spent his early years in Anderson Village. In 1969 the family moved to Anchorage.



Rick's passions all stemmed from his love of sports and music. He liked all genres of music, but especially blues and rock and roll. As an adult, he learned to play the electric guitar and became quite proficient. He can now meet so many great musicians and sit in on some wonderful jam sessions.



Rick's passion for sports was unmatched. Rick was known for his near-photographic memory for sports facts and could recite endless statistics of various teams and leagues dating back 50 years. He enjoyed all sports but especially hockey, basketball, football, and baseball which he played throughout his life. He hiked and rode his bike regularly, logging many thousands of miles on Anchorage trails over his lifetime. He had a special fondness for hiking Flat-Top Mountain.



One of Rick's greatest love was the Green Bay Packers, and his favorite day of the year was not Christmas but the first Green Bay game of the season. He was also a fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers.



After graduating high school, Rick attended the University of Wisconsin - Lacrosse. Throughout his life, Rick held a wide range of jobs most recently as a Warehouseman/Chemical Specialist for Garness Industries. He was hard working and was always respected by his employers.



He was devoted to his parents, George and Gerene, and called them or stopped by to see them nearly every day, helping with chores around the house. He loved his son, Christopher Irick, and his sisters, Lisa Sutherland and Lori Kropidlowski and cared deeply about his nephews Evan and Bryant Beery, Roman Kropidlowski, and Robert Sutherland.



Rick was confirmed at St. Mark's Lutheran Church and was religious up until his death. Rick was a kind, cheerful, and loving person and never complained. He loved God and Alaska and will be missed by all.





