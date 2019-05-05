Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Viewing 12:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 View Map Service 1:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ernesto Yumang Hernandez Jr., "Jhun," 56, a dedicated husband and father and devoted Catholic, passed away on April 28, 2019, at Providence Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Jhun was born on Dec. 26, 1962, in Pampanga, Philippines, to Ernesto Hernandez Sr. and Maria Yumang, being one of 13 children. He attended the Pampanga Colleges, studying commerce. During his time in college, he met his wife Maria Lilibeth Polintan. They married in 1991, and then moved to the United States of America to fulfill a life of opportunity with their daughter. Jhun became a resident of Alaska in 1993, and then became a United States Citizen in 1998. During his time living in Alaska, he and Lilibeth had three more children.

He worked for Sky Chefs and Swissport during his initial residency, and then the Alaska Military Youth Academy on Fort Richardson for the past 14 years. During his off time, he enjoyed cooking, fishing, basketball, family time and visiting the Philippines.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Maria Lilibeth; children, Glyness (Larson), Norielle, Justin and Rovic, who all reside in Anchorage, Alaska.

A viewing will be held at 12 p.m. on May 11, 2019, followed by a service at 1 p.m., led by Father Armand Dice of Saint Elizabeth Parish Church at the Janssen Evergreen Memorial Chapel in Anchorage.



