Ernesto Hernandez Jr. (1962 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I am truly and deeply sorry for your Loss. My warmest..."
    - M C
  • "Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the death of your..."
  • "I'm so sorry for your loss. May prayer comfort you in this..."
  • "Our condolences to the family. May God fulfill his promise..."
Service Information
Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage
737 E Street
Anchorage, AK
99501
(907)-279-5477
Viewing
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage
737 E Street
Anchorage, AK 99501
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage
737 E Street
Anchorage, AK 99501
Obituary
Ernesto Yumang Hernandez Jr., "Jhun," 56, a dedicated husband and father and devoted Catholic, passed away on April 28, 2019, at Providence Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Jhun was born on Dec. 26, 1962, in Pampanga, Philippines, to Ernesto Hernandez Sr. and Maria Yumang, being one of 13 children. He attended the Pampanga Colleges, studying commerce. During his time in college, he met his wife Maria Lilibeth Polintan. They married in 1991, and then moved to the United States of America to fulfill a life of opportunity with their daughter. Jhun became a resident of Alaska in 1993, and then became a United States Citizen in 1998. During his time living in Alaska, he and Lilibeth had three more children.
He worked for Sky Chefs and Swissport during his initial residency, and then the Alaska Military Youth Academy on Fort Richardson for the past 14 years. During his off time, he enjoyed cooking, fishing, basketball, family time and visiting the Philippines.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Maria Lilibeth; children, Glyness (Larson), Norielle, Justin and Rovic, who all reside in Anchorage, Alaska.
A viewing will be held at 12 p.m. on May 11, 2019, followed by a service at 1 p.m., led by Father Armand Dice of Saint Elizabeth Parish Church at the Janssen Evergreen Memorial Chapel in Anchorage.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 5, 2019
