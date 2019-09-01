Estella "Bernice" Beauchene, age 97, passed away peacefully at home on July 19, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Bernice was born in Genoa, Ohio, on Oct. 20, 1921, daughter of the late Clarence and Corine Englehart. She spent her childhood days in Clay Center, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Billy, Elizabeth and James. She is survived by her brother, David "Duke" Englehart, who resides in Clay Center. During her life she lived in Anchorage, Alaska, for 25 years; Portland, Ore., for 21 years; and Colorado Springs, Colo., for 28 years.
Bernice had many loves in life: Jesus, her family and serving others. She is survived by her husband, Maurice "Beau" Beauchene; five children, Chuck Jerde, Judy Hartley, Starr Mellen (Brad), James Jerde and Jonathan Jerde (Carletta); and four stepchildren, Kenneth Beauchene (Ramona), Karen McFarlin (Gary), Wesley Beauchene and Lesley Beauchene. Her legacy is carried on through her 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Bernice lived her life serving others. She found joy in God's creation. She lived to encourage anyone who needed a friend. Her greatest gift was being a prayer warrior. She wasn't shy about asking what she could pray for on your behalf, and she did with a passion to move mountains. God used her to speak to others throughout every phase of her life. She was beloved by many for her caring and selfless heart.
Funeral services were held on July 30, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel, 4285 N. Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The full obituary can be found at https://www.cappadonafh.com/notices/Bernice Beauchene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Salvation Army, in her honor.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019