Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Funeral service 12:00 PM Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515

Esther went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She fought a hard and courageous battle of lung cancer at Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Esther was born on Nov. 10, 1961, in Nondalton, Alaska, to Alex Trefon Sr. and Bertha Trefon. Esther is survived by her long time best friend, Zachary "Freddy" Bennett; her oldest son, Thomas Friemering; daughter, Melissa Friemering; and grandsons, Isaiah Mayac, Elias Henry, Javen Friemering, Donovan Friemering and Devon Friemering. She is also survived by siblings, Alex Trefon Jr., Irene Harwell (Larry), Ella Eleshansky (Steve), Sam Trefon (Ramona) and Pete Trefon (Patricia), with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Samuel Friemering; and son, Jason Friemering.

In 1967, Esther moved to Naknek, Alaska, and in 1970, she moved to Anchorage, Alaska. She worked for Cook Inlet Native Association for many years, she was a judge for Native Youth Olympics for many years and volunteered at her children's elementary school. She always loved hosting family gatherings, dinners, barbecues, etc. Esther will always be known for her openness, honesty, speaking her mind and zero filter. She was feisty, quick-tempered, loud and a touch stubborn. She always said, "Big things come in small packages!"

With that said, she was always happy and positive, sharing funny memories and sharing laughs! Esther had a very big heart, she loved everyone in her family – ""friends"" was not in her vocabulary, she considered her friends her family. She had so many people calling her ""mom."" She will be dearly missed by her family.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Legacy Heritage Chapel at Angelus, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage, with burial immediately following the service, and a potluck reception to follow, at Legacy Heritage Chapel.

