Service Information Farm Loop Christian Center 5900 N Farm Loop Palmer, AK 99645 (907) 745-4851 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Farm Loop Christian Center 5900 N. Farm Loop Rd Palmer , AK

Esther Rita Rastopsoff passed from this life to a new life in Heaven on Dec. 21, 2019, with her husband, Ralph Rastopsoff by her side after losing her battle with cancer. Esther loved Jesus and to spend time in prayer and His Word.

Esther was born on March 18, 1951, in Wainwright, Alaska, to Elizabeth and Donny Ahsoak. She grew up in Barrow, Anchorage and finally at the Lazy Mountain Children's Home in Palmer, Alaska.

Esther will be remembered for her love for berry picking and fishing, and always wanting people to forgive each other.

She is preceded in death by two brothers, Franklin Ahsoak and Conrad Ahsoak; and a sister, Kathrine Ahsoak.

She is survived by her husband of 40-plus years, Ralph Rastopsoff; brother, Alec Ahsoak; and sisters, Dorcas Ahsoak and Bernice Thorpe. Also still living are her sister-in-law, Nattie Rastopsoff and niece, Carlie; sister-in-law, Patti and husband, Gary Folger and family; as well as brother-in-law, Andrew Peterson and wife, Jennie Lee.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Farm Loop Christian Center, 5900 North Farm Loop Road, Palmer, AK 99645, at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. There will be a Potlatch following the service.

