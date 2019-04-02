Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Esther Yvonne (Tobuk) Craft was born on April 29, 1949, to Roy Sr. and Catherine Tobuk in Nome, Alaska. She joined her older brother, Roy "Junior" and was later joined by her younger brother, Wayne Sr. She was the light of her family's life as the only girl who was spoiled by all, especially, though, by her father.

Esther grew up and attended school in Nome. She graduated from Nome High School in 1969.

Esther married her high school sweetheart, Joel Ashby Craft Sr., on June 27, 1970. Shortly thereafter, they welcomed the first of their five children. Esther adored, doted on and lived for her children: Martha, JC (deceased), Jay, Roy and Annette.

Esther is survived by her husband, Joel Sr.; her daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Michael Ellington and their children Koryne Godfrey, William "Colton" Godfrey, Quinn Ellington, Madison Kinder and Carly Ellington; son and daughter-in-law, Joel "Jay" and Michelle Craft and their children McKinna, Danika, Keaton and Grayson; son and daughter-in-law, Roy David and Angela Craft and their children RJ, Keeley and Audrey; daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Aaron Burcham and their children Whitney, Aiden, Brooks and Giuliana; many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews and many good friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Flora and Robert Oumauk and Esther and James Tobuk; her parents, Catherine and Roy Tobuk Sr.; her aunts, Frances Testu and Margaret Koontz; her uncles Jimmy and Eddy Oumouk and George Tobuk; her siblings, Roy Jr., Wayne Sr., Floranette, Bruce and Everett; nephew, Gabriel Blatchford; and son, "JC."

