Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Schlosser. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Alaska 1306 E 74th Avenue Anchorage , AK 99507 (907)-277-2777 Service 10:30 AM Bristol Bay Church Memorial Gathering 12:00 PM the Senior Center Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene "JR" Willis, Schlosser Jr., 53, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019, at Kanakanak Hospital in Dillingham, Alaska, after a long battle with cancer.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on May 9, 2020, at the Bristol Bay Church, followed by a potluck at noon at the Senior Center. His cremated remains will be scattered in the Aleknagik and Nushagak rivers.

JR was born on July 8, 1966, in Dillingham. He graduated from Dillingham High School in 1984, and loved high school basketball and ivory carving. After high school, JR went down to the Lower 48 with his girlfriend and explored everything they could. His favorite place he explored was Washington, D.C., and he loved Montana's wild way of life. Over the years, he resided Anchorage, Wasilla and Dillingham, Alaska. In the summer of 1993, JR joined the Tazlina Hotshots out of Glennallen, Alaska. It was the one career he was most proud of. He also loved fishing off his mom's boat, the FV Wolverine.

JR loved motorcycles at a young age and rode them frequently. He loved shooting and often bragged about having the better shot off his dad's Winchester magnum. He had a hobby for model airplanes as well and really wanted his grandchildren to learn how to fly them.

His family wrote: "JR was known for charisma and his warm personality. He had a loving and caring heart and cared about his friends who he referred to as family."

JR is survived by his children, Cheyanne Winkley of Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Brandie Bocatch of Dillingham, Skyler Schlosser and Rosa Schlosser of Wasilla, and Landon Schlosser of Dillingham; grandchildren, Marley Thompson, Aspen Winkley and Regina Winkley, all of Whiteman AFB, and Jeremy Olson of Dillingham; and his siblings, Brenda Mulkeit of Dillingham, Wanda O'Connor of Marcola, Ore., and Clifford Mulkeit, Jean Schlosser and Genee Schlosser, all of Dillingham.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosa; father, Eugene; and also Bruce Mulkeit and Craig Mulkeit.

Memorials may be sent in JR's memory to Cheyanne Winkley, 1003 Metzger Avenue, Whiteman AFB, MO 65305. Eugene "JR" Willis, Schlosser Jr., 53, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019, at Kanakanak Hospital in Dillingham, Alaska, after a long battle with cancer.Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on May 9, 2020, at the Bristol Bay Church, followed by a potluck at noon at the Senior Center. His cremated remains will be scattered in the Aleknagik and Nushagak rivers.JR was born on July 8, 1966, in Dillingham. He graduated from Dillingham High School in 1984, and loved high school basketball and ivory carving. After high school, JR went down to the Lower 48 with his girlfriend and explored everything they could. His favorite place he explored was Washington, D.C., and he loved Montana's wild way of life. Over the years, he resided Anchorage, Wasilla and Dillingham, Alaska. In the summer of 1993, JR joined the Tazlina Hotshots out of Glennallen, Alaska. It was the one career he was most proud of. He also loved fishing off his mom's boat, the FV Wolverine.JR loved motorcycles at a young age and rode them frequently. He loved shooting and often bragged about having the better shot off his dad's Winchester magnum. He had a hobby for model airplanes as well and really wanted his grandchildren to learn how to fly them.His family wrote: "JR was known for charisma and his warm personality. He had a loving and caring heart and cared about his friends who he referred to as family."JR is survived by his children, Cheyanne Winkley of Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Brandie Bocatch of Dillingham, Skyler Schlosser and Rosa Schlosser of Wasilla, and Landon Schlosser of Dillingham; grandchildren, Marley Thompson, Aspen Winkley and Regina Winkley, all of Whiteman AFB, and Jeremy Olson of Dillingham; and his siblings, Brenda Mulkeit of Dillingham, Wanda O'Connor of Marcola, Ore., and Clifford Mulkeit, Jean Schlosser and Genee Schlosser, all of Dillingham.He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosa; father, Eugene; and also Bruce Mulkeit and Craig Mulkeit.Memorials may be sent in JR's memory to Cheyanne Winkley, 1003 Metzger Avenue, Whiteman AFB, MO 65305. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close