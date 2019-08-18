Eugenia M. Straayer, "Gena," 94, passed peacefully in the early hours of Aug. 4, 2019, after a sudden illness.

Gena was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., to H. Shelly and Ruth Robinson. She moved to Alaska with her husband Jack in 1976. Gena loved their travels to many parts of the state, hunting, fishing, camping and caretaking remote locations. When their wanderlust faded, they settled in Palmer, Alaska.

Gena worked in various positions at the Palmer Senior Center through the age of 90. She was active in the Golddusters Homemaker Club. She loved to knit, making beautiful gifts for family and friends. She also provided mittens to some elementary schools. She brought sandwich supplies to the YAK youth center each month. Gena attended the United Protestant Church in Palmer. She was a kind and generous person who enjoyed the friendship of many wonderful people just like her. Gena was blessed to be able to live independently until her illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her sister, Edwina; and infant son, Joseph.

She is survived by her brother, Van (Rosemary); and her children, Jack (Joyce), Jim (Linda), Shelly and Kris (Steve); as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life is planned for Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 3 p.m., at the United Protestant Church in Palmer. Memorial donations may be made to the YAK, 173 South Valley Way #2, Palmer, AK 99645; or to the United Protestant Church, 713 South Denali Street, Palmer, AK 99645.