Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Alaskan Native Heritage Center 8800 Heritage Center Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Angeline Didrickson, 78, of Eagle River, Alaska, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Evelyn was born on July 15, 1940, in Charlevoix, Mich., to Guy John and Susan Tepakeyah. She has been an Alaska resident since 1970. She was a mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt who touched all of us in so many ways.

Evelyn enjoyed going on car rides, bingo, casinos, thrift shops, family picnics, road trips and especially attending the Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Mich. She was a member and elder of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. Most of all, Evelyn enjoyed spending time with family both near and far whenever possible. This meant so much to her.

Loved by all who knew her, Evelyn will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children, Linda and (Joe) Campbell of Crestview, Fla., Rick and (Lisa) Didrickson, Elaine Marquez, Celeste Connor of Eagle River, and Charlotte St. Clair of Anchorage, Alaska; sisters, Elizabeth Crockett, Virginia Fields and Carol Field; brothers; Thurlow "Sam" McClellan, George McClellan and Stephan McClellan, all of Michigan; 20 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. She also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.

Preceding her in death are her son, Jesse Marquez Jr.; parents and sisters, Arlene Antoine and Betty Kewagshken; and brother, Levi McClellan.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Alaskan Native Heritage Center, 8800 Heritage Center, Anchorage, AK 99504.



Evelyn Angeline Didrickson, 78, of Eagle River, Alaska, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.Evelyn was born on July 15, 1940, in Charlevoix, Mich., to Guy John and Susan Tepakeyah. She has been an Alaska resident since 1970. She was a mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt who touched all of us in so many ways.Evelyn enjoyed going on car rides, bingo, casinos, thrift shops, family picnics, road trips and especially attending the Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Mich. She was a member and elder of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. Most of all, Evelyn enjoyed spending time with family both near and far whenever possible. This meant so much to her.Loved by all who knew her, Evelyn will be greatly missed.She is survived by her children, Linda and (Joe) Campbell of Crestview, Fla., Rick and (Lisa) Didrickson, Elaine Marquez, Celeste Connor of Eagle River, and Charlotte St. Clair of Anchorage, Alaska; sisters, Elizabeth Crockett, Virginia Fields and Carol Field; brothers; Thurlow "Sam" McClellan, George McClellan and Stephan McClellan, all of Michigan; 20 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. She also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.Preceding her in death are her son, Jesse Marquez Jr.; parents and sisters, Arlene Antoine and Betty Kewagshken; and brother, Levi McClellan.A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Alaskan Native Heritage Center, 8800 Heritage Center, Anchorage, AK 99504. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close