Evelyn Dolores Pickens (Talley) died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Payson, Ariz., with her husband, Joe Pickens, at her side. She died from a re-occurrence of ovarian cancer that she thought she had beaten.

Evelyn was born in Sacramento, Calif., one month after Pearl Harbor, the oldest child of Glen R. Talley and Venice I. Talley (Phillips). She grew up in California, living in Oakdale and Modesto, until the sixth grade, when her family moved to Alaska. They followed the work from Haines to Fairbanks, Kenai and, finally, Anchorage, where she graduated in 1959, the year Alaska became a state. The only high school in Anchorage at the time, it ran a split shift with East High attending in the morning and West High afternoon. She played clarinet in the school band, worked on the annual committee, was a great booster for the team sports and worked part-time at the Anchorage Daily Times.

Evelyn met Joe, her husband-to-be, at a Christmas party in December '59 and their first outing was a ski date, where she laughed a lot at Joe's attempts to manage the boards strapped to his feet! She wanted a husband who would give her a stable life with the children all going to the same school. Promises were made and they were married in 1961. Son David was born in 1963, when they left Alaska so Joe could complete college in Missouri. After that the longest they lived in one place was 4 1/2 years in Saudi Arabia in the '80s, until retiring to Payson in 2004; she claims they had 31 different addresses in 58 years of marriage. She attended seven different schools before graduating college about the same time as David.

Always an active and independent person - she carried her own equipment – Evelyn found something for the family to do wherever they lived. She was Den Mother for David's Cub Scout pack, emphasizing skills that would prepare the boys to be good Boy Scouts. She enjoyed rappelling and riding horses in Colorado, where she first heard the inspiring words: "look, it's a woman doing that"! Skiing the Alps was fun, learning to fly at a military flying club in Germany was special, racquetball was fast, she crewed on a hot air balloon and soloed an ultra light aircraft for fun. Playing bridge was a constant with the ever-changing social group, but learning scuba diving in the Red Sea was fantastic! There we met friends who introduced us to open water sailing and her love for the sea began. Her favorite story was retiring to our boat, the M/V Evelyn's Beach, where she and Joe lived aboard for 4 1/2 years, cruising the Caribbean islands. She was Captain of the vessel, piloting it all the way down the West Indies islands to Trinidad and Tobago and back; Joe was the crew, handling lines and keeping it running.

Retiring to Payson in 2004, where she and Joe built their home, "hammer in hand," she soon joined in local activities. She became involved with the neighborhood ladies activities, joined P.E.O. and a duplicate bridge group and sang in Payson Choral Society. She enjoyed kayaking, cruising and camper travel, but she traveled every year for more than 20 years with the same group of ladies who call themselves the "YaYas," sometimes allowing the men to come along.

She was predeceased by her brother, Jim, and is survived by her brother, Leonard Talley of Talkeetna, Alaska; husband of 58 years, Joe; son, David; grandchildren, Chad (Lacey Corbin) Northrop, Jauna (Randall) Stewart, Kiah Pickens (Bryan Scott) and Sabrina Pickens (Justin Bernard); and great-grandchildren, Aleiah, Zylah, Jackson, Aurora, Jeremy and Reece; niece, Amanda Griffith-Talley Wadsworth; nephew, Jeremy (Lynsey) Griffith-Talley; and four grandniece/nephews; and uncles, Earl (Kathy) and Walter Talley of Sacramento.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Messinger Payson Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Road in Payson. Any donations in memory of Evelyn should be made to Cottey College, through P.E.O. Chapter DF in Payson.

