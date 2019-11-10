Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Mae "Sally" Rusnell. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM Covenant Living in the Assisted Living Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn "Sally" Mae (Keiser) Rusnell of Grand Rapids, Mich., peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the age of 86. Born in Alanson, Mich., to parents Willis Grant and Nellie Elizabeth, she was the second of three children. She grew up in Petoskey, Mich., and graduated from Petoskey High School.

She met her loving husband Dale Rusnell in Grand Rapids; they married and moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1961. Sally graduated with a B.B.A. in marketing, cum laude, from the University of Alaska Anchorage in 1979. She held positions as a paralegal, real estate agent and public servant.

Sally and Dale had a passion to travel, exploring the world and going to such places as Scotland, Egypt, China, Peru, the Middle East and all over Alaska. Sally and Dale lived in Alaska for 42 years. They were avid curlers and belonged to the curling club, where they competed all over the U.S. and Canada.

After the passing of her husband Dale, Sally moved back to Grand Rapids, where she became active in volunteering at the Fredrick Meijer Gardens and Kentwood Police department. She was very generous with donations to several charities such as: Gilda's Club, helping women with ovarian cancer; Spectrum Health Scholarship Program, making it possible for students to attend the nursing program; and numerous other charities in which she was very private.

Sally is preceded in death by her loving husband, Dale Rusnell in 2003; and is survived by her brother, Gerald Edward (Linda) Keiser; Dale's sister, Avis White; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family, Marilyn (Ed) Bradley and family, Kathleen Bach, Char Mc Grath, Marian Carpenter and The Covenant Living Family.

Sally will rest with her beloved husband Dale near Denali in Alaska. A memorial is planned for Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Covenant Living in the Assisted Living Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilda's Club, Evelyn "Sally" Mae (Keiser) Rusnell of Grand Rapids, Mich., peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the age of 86. Born in Alanson, Mich., to parents Willis Grant and Nellie Elizabeth, she was the second of three children. She grew up in Petoskey, Mich., and graduated from Petoskey High School.She met her loving husband Dale Rusnell in Grand Rapids; they married and moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1961. Sally graduated with a B.B.A. in marketing, cum laude, from the University of Alaska Anchorage in 1979. She held positions as a paralegal, real estate agent and public servant.Sally and Dale had a passion to travel, exploring the world and going to such places as Scotland, Egypt, China, Peru, the Middle East and all over Alaska. Sally and Dale lived in Alaska for 42 years. They were avid curlers and belonged to the curling club, where they competed all over the U.S. and Canada.After the passing of her husband Dale, Sally moved back to Grand Rapids, where she became active in volunteering at the Fredrick Meijer Gardens and Kentwood Police department. She was very generous with donations to several charities such as: Gilda's Club, helping women with ovarian cancer; Spectrum Health Scholarship Program, making it possible for students to attend the nursing program; and numerous other charities in which she was very private.Sally is preceded in death by her loving husband, Dale Rusnell in 2003; and is survived by her brother, Gerald Edward (Linda) Keiser; Dale's sister, Avis White; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family, Marilyn (Ed) Bradley and family, Kathleen Bach, Char Mc Grath, Marian Carpenter and The Covenant Living Family.Sally will rest with her beloved husband Dale near Denali in Alaska. A memorial is planned for Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Covenant Living in the Assisted Living Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilda's Club, gildasclubgr.org ; Spectrum Health, spectrumhealth.org/foundation ; or the charity of your choosing. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close