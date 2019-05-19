Longtime Alaska resident Evelyn Reynolds-Ervin passed away on April 28, 2019. Burial will be held in Fresno, Calif., on May 24, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery. A Celebration of Life in Anchorage, Alaska, will follow in June.
Evelyn moved to Anchorage from Madera, Calif., in 1976. She worked at Red Ram Motor Lodge, Captain Cook, Voyager Hotel and Laidlaw.
She leaves behind a daughter, Sherry Eagley; son-in-law, Ron Eagley; son, Dave Morgan; daughter-in-law, Mary Morgan; and daughter-in-law, Patricia Price. She also leaves numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 19, 2019