Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Rynearson. View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn was born on May 1, 1928 to Benjamin and Edna (Eakon) Koutchak. She passed away December 8, 2019. Evelyn & Nils Savetilik married on March 14, 1947 and had seven children; Lilian, Luther, Edna, Marion, June, Sharon and Gary.



Evelyn grew up in Unalakleet with her siblings; Richard, Irene, Jack, Oscar, Marion, Mary, Anita and Teresa.



She loved putting away subsistence food along with her children, nieces, nephews and friends. She loved cutting fish, berry picking and gathering greens. She also loved cooking and baking cakes, feeding and inviting family and friends into her home, where ever she lived. She never turned people away when they needed food or lodging for the night. Her home was always open for relatives visiting from various places.



While she lived in Fairbanks and Anchorage, she attended the covenant churches and made many friends from all over and invited people to her home to fellowship and laugh.



She met Bert Rynearson in Fairbanks and got married.



She is preceded in death by her husband Bert, her parents Benjamin and Edna Koutchak, brothers Richard, Jack and Oscar, her sisters Irene, Marion and Mary and her children Lillian, Marion, June, Cynthia and Sophie.



She is survived by her children Luther Savetilik of Anchorage, Edna (Tom) Hull of Seward, Sharon Mixsooke of Unalakleet, Gary Savetilik of Fairbanks, Sisters, Anita Grant of Nome and Teresa Hill of Colorado Springs, CO. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Rest in peace Mom, we love you.





Evelyn was born on May 1, 1928 to Benjamin and Edna (Eakon) Koutchak. She passed away December 8, 2019. Evelyn & Nils Savetilik married on March 14, 1947 and had seven children; Lilian, Luther, Edna, Marion, June, Sharon and Gary.Evelyn grew up in Unalakleet with her siblings; Richard, Irene, Jack, Oscar, Marion, Mary, Anita and Teresa.She loved putting away subsistence food along with her children, nieces, nephews and friends. She loved cutting fish, berry picking and gathering greens. She also loved cooking and baking cakes, feeding and inviting family and friends into her home, where ever she lived. She never turned people away when they needed food or lodging for the night. Her home was always open for relatives visiting from various places.While she lived in Fairbanks and Anchorage, she attended the covenant churches and made many friends from all over and invited people to her home to fellowship and laugh.She met Bert Rynearson in Fairbanks and got married.She is preceded in death by her husband Bert, her parents Benjamin and Edna Koutchak, brothers Richard, Jack and Oscar, her sisters Irene, Marion and Mary and her children Lillian, Marion, June, Cynthia and Sophie.She is survived by her children Luther Savetilik of Anchorage, Edna (Tom) Hull of Seward, Sharon Mixsooke of Unalakleet, Gary Savetilik of Fairbanks, Sisters, Anita Grant of Nome and Teresa Hill of Colorado Springs, CO. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Rest in peace Mom, we love you. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close