Evelyn Thomas passed away at home in Anchorage, Alaska Nov. 5, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born on Jan. 19, 1950, in Crooked Creek, Alaska. She was a successful business owner along with her husband Dennis R. Thomas Sr. of Thomas Trading Post and Thomas Fishing Lodge.Evelyn was a strong leader and advocate for the people as village council president of The Crooked Creek Traditional Council retired in September of 2015. Her motto was always first do no harm and how will this benefit our people. Evelyn provided a safe and loving home to her children, grandchildren, great- children and others in need.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis R. Thomas Sr. earlier this year in January. Nov. 8, 2019, visitation at Evergreen Memorial Chapel 3:30-4:30 p.m. Address 737 E. Street. Nov. 11, 2019, funeral and burial will be in Crooked Creek, Alaska.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation in Evelyn Thomas' name to Alaska Native Justice Center via on their website www.anjc.org or mail to 3600 San Jeronimo Ct. Anchorage, AK 99508
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019