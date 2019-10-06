Fannie Newton-George (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home
11621 Old Seward Highway
Anchorage, AK
99515
(907)-344-1497
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Greater Friendly Church of God in Christ
6310 Debarr Road
Anchorage, AK
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater Friendly Church of God in Christ
6310 Debarr Road
Anchorage, AK
View Map
Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery
535 East Ninth Avenue.
View Map
Obituary
Fannie Mack Newton-George was born in Naples, Texas, to Esta and Aline Newton, on Jan. 1, 1935, and went to be with her Lord on Sept. 25, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was a sweet, loving mother and friend. Her children and grandchildren loved being around her.
A Viewing will be held at 12 p.m., followed by the Celebration of her Life at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Greater Friendly Church of God in Christ, 6310 Debarr Road, Anchorage, AK 99504. A repast will follow the service in the lower level of the church. Burial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery, 535 East Ninth Avenue.

Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
