Fannie Mack Newton-George was born in Naples, Texas, to Esta and Aline Newton, on Jan. 1, 1935, and went to be with her Lord on Sept. 25, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was a sweet, loving mother and friend. Her children and grandchildren loved being around her.
A Viewing will be held at 12 p.m., followed by the Celebration of her Life at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Greater Friendly Church of God in Christ, 6310 Debarr Road, Anchorage, AK 99504. A repast will follow the service in the lower level of the church. Burial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery, 535 East Ninth Avenue.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019