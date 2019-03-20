In memory of Faye Alvord who passed quietly on March 10, 2019, a Pot Luck Memorial will be held on March 23, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Faith Bible Church in Big Lake, 14225 West Kluane Drive, Wasilla, AK 99623. Come and share your memories of Chris.
She was born in Elma, Wash., on Dec. 1, 1925, Chris and Bob and four children moved to Alaska in 1956. They lived in Ketchikan, Cordova, on Hinchinbrook Island, Anchorage, Bristol Bay, Palmer and Barrow.
She is survived by her children, Dennis Alvord (Alice), Anita Gifford (Rick), Dean Alvord (Etta) and Lou Alvord (Tina); daughter-in-law, Sandy Alvord; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; her sister, Jan; and brother, Jack. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert Alvord; and her stepson, Steve Alvord.
Chris raised money for diabetic research as part of her involvement in Amaranth and helped with the local food bank and clothing closet. She was called "The Old Lady of the Lake."
Celebrate her life with our Family, Neighbors and Friends Pot Luck on Saturday. The church is located on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Kluane Drive in Big Lake. Bring your favorite dish to share and stories to tell.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in her name.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019