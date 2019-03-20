Obituary Guest Book View Sign

In memory of Faye Alvord who passed quietly on March 10, 2019, a Pot Luck Memorial will be held on March 23, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Faith Bible Church in Big Lake, 14225 West Kluane Drive, Wasilla, AK 99623. Come and share your memories of Chris.

She was born in Elma, Wash., on Dec. 1, 1925, Chris and Bob and four children moved to Alaska in 1956. They lived in Ketchikan, Cordova, on Hinchinbrook Island, Anchorage, Bristol Bay, Palmer and Barrow.

She is survived by her children, Dennis Alvord (Alice), Anita Gifford (Rick), Dean Alvord (Etta) and Lou Alvord (Tina); daughter-in-law, Sandy Alvord; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; her sister, Jan; and brother, Jack. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert Alvord; and her stepson, Steve Alvord.

Chris raised money for diabetic research as part of her involvement in Amaranth and helped with the local food bank and clothing closet. She was called "The Old Lady of the Lake."

Celebrate her life with our Family, Neighbors and Friends Pot Luck on Saturday. The church is located on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Kluane Drive in Big Lake. Bring your favorite dish to share and stories to tell.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in her name. In memory of Faye Alvord who passed quietly on March 10, 2019, a Pot Luck Memorial will be held on March 23, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Faith Bible Church in Big Lake, 14225 West Kluane Drive, Wasilla, AK 99623. Come and share your memories of Chris.She was born in Elma, Wash., on Dec. 1, 1925, Chris and Bob and four children moved to Alaska in 1956. They lived in Ketchikan, Cordova, on Hinchinbrook Island, Anchorage, Bristol Bay, Palmer and Barrow.She is survived by her children, Dennis Alvord (Alice), Anita Gifford (Rick), Dean Alvord (Etta) and Lou Alvord (Tina); daughter-in-law, Sandy Alvord; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; her sister, Jan; and brother, Jack. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert Alvord; and her stepson, Steve Alvord.Chris raised money for diabetic research as part of her involvement in Amaranth and helped with the local food bank and clothing closet. She was called "The Old Lady of the Lake."Celebrate her life with our Family, Neighbors and Friends Pot Luck on Saturday. The church is located on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Kluane Drive in Big Lake. Bring your favorite dish to share and stories to tell.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in her name. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.