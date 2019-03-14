Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Felicia Louise Buckalew (Gore) departed peacefully on March 7, 2019, in Wilmington, N.C.

Felicia was predeceased by parents, Martha L. Gore and George R. Gore. Felicia is survived by her two sons, Jayson and Shaun Buckalew; and by her four siblings, Stephanie, George, Elliott and KaSandra.

Felicia grew up in Alaska and later lived for many years in Washington state before moving recently to North Carolina. She had a generous and kind heart and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

The family will have a private memorial service at an undisclosed time and location.

