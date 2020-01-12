Florence Alice Brandl (Jadack), 97, died peacefully in her sleep on January 6, 2020 at Prestige Care in Anchorage, Alaska.
Florence was born in Milladore, Wisconsin on November 6, 1922 to Ella and William Jadack. Florence was the only daughter out of five children. She attended school in Milladore, Wisconsin, and later moved to Arizona where she retired as a Line Cook. She married Philip Brandl in 1989 and has since resided in Anchorage, Alaska.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Philip Brandl, her parents, Ella and William Jadack, and her four brothers, Emery, Maury, Warren and Wallace. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Florence loved to cook, enjoyed watching tv and playing slots at the casino.
Per Florence's request, there will be no service or visitations held. She will be buried at the Angelus Memorial Park in Anchorage, Alaska next to her late husband.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020