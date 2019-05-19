Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence (Hooper) Emerson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Florence (Hooper) Emerson on May 7, 2019. She passed peacefully at home, exactly where she wanted to be.

Born in Kiana, Alaska, on June 15, 1946, to Rosaline and Percy Jackson, she lived most of her adult life in Anchorage and in later years traveled and lived in Nevada and Oregon. Florence had a passion for travel, road trips, gardening, berry picking, fishing, crafting gifts for friends and family, and enjoyed gambling.

She was preceded in death by her companion, John Cross; parents, Rosaline and Percy Jackson; daughter, Geraldine Hooper; grandson, Anthony Hooper; and brothers, Frank, Percy, Tony and Arlo Jackson.

Florence is survived by her children, Elizabeth, Jesse, Marjorie and Raymond.; grandchildren, Chasity, Jared, Samantha, Jazmin, Cody, Chloe, Brayton and Franklin; great-grandchildren, Logan, Leighton, Jared, Mason, Mia and Elsie; siblings, Andrew, Laura, Kathy, Barbara, Rollyn, Raven, Rachel, Tessie and Cheral; and a large extended family. She was especially loved and admired by her two great-grandsons, Leighton and Jared.

