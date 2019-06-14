Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Fay Day Harrison. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life Valdez Dock Point Beach Pavilion Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of Life Gathering for Family and Friends of Florence Fay Day Harrison - affectionately known as Fay Day from across the bay - will be held on June 14, 2019, in the afternoon at Valdez Dock Point Beach Pavilion. Fay was born on Sept, 29, 1922, in Fraser Lake, B.C., Canada, to Andrew Sylvester Day and Oma Belle Payne Day. Fay left this earth to join her loved ones, at the age of 96 years, on Oct. 18, 2018. She was the last surviving child of Andrew and Oma Day.

Fay was preceded in death by her husband, Robert P. Harrison; daughter, Andrea Belle; brothers, Walter, Arthur and Andrew II; sisters, Wanda, Ella and Glenna; father, Andy; mother, Oma; nieces, Joy and Judy (Arthur's daughters) and Sandy (Walter's daughter); nephew, Steve Davis (Ella's son); Lula (Pop's youngest sister); and great-niece, Ericka (Becky Faye's daughter and Glenna's granddaughter).

Faye is survived by her son, Stephen Patrick (daughter-in-law Deborah); daughter, Cynthia Faye (son-in-law James Hubner); son-in-law, Wayne Zeringue; grandsons, Cameron, Cale, Taylor, Harrison and Jameson; granddaughters, Chelsea and Alexa; great-grandson, Atreyu; great-granddaughter, Rebel; stepdaughter, Bonnette (grandson John and granddaughter Jenny); granddaughter, Brook (great-granddaughters Nicole and Emily); plus many loving nieces and nephews.

In all her life, everyone admired Fay and her charismatic infectious ways and smile. She was beautiful and sweet beyond words, and had a determined strong will, combined with a fun mischievous streak at times. She was polite, gracious and complimentary to all, and continuously gave everyone around her wonderful compliments they would always remember her for. She just made everyone feel good to be around. She was so loved, with a lovely contagious smile that made everyone around her smile. Florence Fay Day Harrison; daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother will always be loved and remembered for her unique loving sweetness by all of us left.

