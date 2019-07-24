Longtime Alaska resident Florence Grace Forselles, 91, passed away at Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska, on July 18, 2019. A memorial service was held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Legacy Home Witzleben Chapel at 1707 South Bragaw in Anchorage, at 2 p.m.
Florence Grace Forselles was born in Qala on Feb. 26, 1928, to the late Johnny Hobson and Effie Atoruk. On Sept. 3, 1969, she married Charles Forselles; together they raised their children and were married for 45 years.
Florence worked at the Alaska Native Medical Center for 23 years; she was well respected by many colleagues and friends at her workplace. She was a caring and loving person and loved laughing and visiting with family and friends.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 24, 2019