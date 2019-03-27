Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence I. Dahl. View Sign

Florence I. Dahl went to be with her Lord on March 20, 2019, with her family by her side.

A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Baxter Road Bible Church with reception following. Burial will be in the spring at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson National Cemetery.

Florence was born on Aug. 2, 1930, in Bottineau, N.D., to Margaret and John Hiatt. She grew up in the Turtle Mountains with her eight siblings on the family farm.

She obtained her nursing degree from the Trinity Hospital School of Nursing in Minot, N.D. She was forever thankful to her uncle Harry for his support in this endeavor. Florence met her future husband Howard while working at St. Luke Hospital in Fargo, N.D.

Florence and Howard were married on March 3, 1954, in Rugby, N.D. In 1956, Florence, Howard and their growing family drove the Alcan Highway to Alaska to their new home.

She worked at Providence Hospital for many years as a surgical and ER nurse and later as a surgical Nurse at Alaska Native Medical Center, and staff nurse at Eisenhower Hospital in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

After she and Howard retired they built a summer home on Crooked Lake and spent winters traveling in the Lower 48 visiting family. After Howard's passing in 1994, she spent summers at their summer home. Winters were spent with her friends by starting two book clubs and the Winsome Widows group, and organizing group trips to Israel, the rivers of Europe, and fall colors on the East Coast, volunteering at the Soup Kitchen in Downtown Anchorage and many other adventures. She took up weaving and made many custom afgans that she gave to her friends and family, or anyone that she thought could use a warm comfy blanket.

Mrs. Dahl is survived by her children, Marc, Marsha, Matt and Mike of Alaska; her sister, Stubby Fauske of North Dakota; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

The family requests that you spend time with your family and friends with good conversation in her memory.



737 E Street

Anchorage , AK 99501

