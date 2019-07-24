Florence Nettle, 99, a longtime resident of Alaska, died Sunday morning, July 21, 2019, at Atlas Home Care Assisted Living in Anchorage, Alaska.
Florence was born on July 9, 1920, in Wosnessenski Island, Alaska.
Florence loved her Redeemer and King, Yahshua (Jesus). She talked to everyone about her Savior. Her favorite scripture verse was John 15:16 "Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain: that whatsoever ye shall ask of the Father in my name, He may give it you."
Florence is survived by her son, Raymond Nutt; daughters, Judy Nettle, Mary Parker, Arlene Farmer and Ilene Staten; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Maria Osterback; and many nieces and nephews, too many to name.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 3 p.m. Please contact the family at 907-727-5083 or 907-727-9670 for directions. There will be a potluck. Please feel free to bring finger food.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 24, 2019