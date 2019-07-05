Guest Book View Sign Service Information Valley Funeral Home & Crematory 151 East Herning Avenue Wasilla , AK 99654 (907)-373-3344 Send Flowers Obituary

Florence Renee Lauridsen, 60, passed away peacefully on the evening of June 14, 2019, at Magnolia Manor Assisted Living in Wasilla, Alaska, after battling health related issues for many years.

She was born in Anchorage, Alaska, on Oct. 2, 1958, to Chris Jr. and Louise Lauridsen. She grew up in Fairbanks, Alaska, attending Nordale Elementary School, Ryan Middle School and finally graduating from Lathrop High School in 1976. She furthered her education at Walla Walla University in Washington state, studying business administration.

She later returned to Anchorage. Florence worked on the staff of the Alaska Native Commission's Final Reports Volumes I, II, and III, which was published in May 1994. She lived in Anchorage and had two children who still reside there.

Florence was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Lauridsen; and her little sister, Barbara Lauridsen, who we all miss dearly every day. She is survived by her father, Chris Lauridsen Jr. of Fairbanks; sisters, Nora Lowry (Don) of Fairbanks, and Christmas Lauridsen of Texas; daughter, Samantha Dunnachie (Scott) and her children Ella Mae and Abigail Louise of Anchorage; and son, Tyler Lauridsen of Anchorage; her nephews and nieces, Stephanie Roos (Seth) of Arizona, Chad Lowry of Fairbanks, Naomi Schwartz and Dallas Schwartz of Alabama; and her grandnephew and grandnieces, Ryley and Taegan Roos of Arizona, and Lily, Kirra and Brooklyn Lowry, all of Fairbanks.

A small private viewing was held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Valley Funeral Home in Wasilla, where her father Chris gave a memorable prayer and blessing for his first daughter, his #1.

She will be missed and left this place too early, but finally peace has come to her. God bless her. Her cremains will be spread in the White Mountains north of Fairbanks alongside her little sister Barbara in 2009 and her mother in 2018. You will not be forgotten, Flo ... Love you.

