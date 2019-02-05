Florence Ruth Hicks was born and raised in Lansing, Mich. She was born on Feb. 2, 1933, seventh of eight children to Ray and Edna Hicks. She attended Lansing Bible Institute in 1954, and graduated from Grand Rapids School of the Bible and Music in 1958. She spent a summer in Southeast Alaska with Marine Medical Mission, serving the coastal villages and developed a love and concern for the native people. She attended Missionary Internship in Detroit, Mich., interning at Holt Baptist Church and left to do Village Ministry under Arctic Missions Inc. in 1959. She left the Alaska Bush in 1988, moving to the Mat-Su Valley, continuing her outreach to the native peoples. She retired in 2009, after 50 years of service with Arctic Missions/Interact Ministries. She moved to Wasilla and continued in the service of the Lord until her medical issues prevented.

She passed away on Jan. 20, 2019, at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center.

Burial will be in Lansing, Mich.

She is survived by her Missionary co-worker of 60 years, Doris Hagedorn of Wasilla, Alaska, and numerous nieces and nephews in the Michigan area.

There will be a family graveside service in Lansing, followed by a gathering at Holt Baptist Church on Feb. 2, 2019. There will also be a Celebration of Life at Wasilla Bible Church on Feb. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to InterAct Ministries Inc. towards Mission Outreach.