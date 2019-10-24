Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florencio Ernesto Macedo. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Service 12:00 PM Our Lady Guadalupe Co-Cathedral Burial 2:00 PM Anchorage Park Cemetery Visitation 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM Janssen Funeral Homes Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Florencio Ernesto Macedo Yucra, husband, brother, father and accomplished handyman, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Most people knew him as Ernesto because he hated his first name. To his son and immediate family, he was known as "Papasan."

He was born on March 1, 1939, in the Caylloma province of Arequipa, Peru. In 1956, he entered a year early into mandatory service. He joined the Peruvian Naval Infantry Force for two years. After years of working in different occupations, such as farmer, mining truck driver, and automotive specialist.

In 1969, Ernesto joined his brother Manuel in New York, searching for more opportunities. Rosa and Ernesto Macedo married on Sept. 2, 1972, the birthday of his father Esteban. They had one son, Michael Macedo, which allowed them to apply for U.S. citizenship. And through their 47 years of marriage, they traveled the world and never left each other's side.

In 1977, they moved to Anchorage, Alaska. They started a rental business that survived the Great Alaska Recession. Working two or three jobs, and the rental business, Ernesto rarely stood still. He loved going fishing in the summers, and enjoyed playing the guitar.

Ernesto was one of those individuals that just loved being around people. When he worked as a janitor for University of Alaska Anchorage, he made friends in all the departments, and also UAA Facilities in Campus Services Department of Recreational sports. When he was shopping, he enjoyed starting a conversation with a stranger.

In 2000, he fell and suffered a brain injury and lost most of his hearing. He was nearly taken by depression, if not for the adoption of his beloved doxy Antonio. Ernesto was grateful that he lived long enough to meet his granddaughter and see her finish second grade.

A service will be held on Oct. 26, 2019, at Our Lady Guadalupe Co-Cathedral at 12 p.m.; the burial will follow at Anchorage Park Cemetery at 2 p.m. The reception will be held at Janssen Funeral Homes in Anchorage from 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2019.



Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019

