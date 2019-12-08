Guest Book View Sign Service Information Valley Funeral Home 151 E Herning Ave Wasilla , AK 99654 (907)-373-3344 Service 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Wasilla , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Florina Eudina Gittlein was born to Catherine Weisbecker Boos and John Boos on March 3, 1926, in Ellis, Kan., and died at Mat-Su Regional Hospital in Palmer, Alaska, on Nov.30, 2019, at the age of 93. She was the youngest of their 13 children.

When Florina was 10 years old, she moved with her family to Longmont, Colo. She attended St. John's Catholic School in Longmont and she and her family worked in the sugar beet fields in the Longmont area. As a young woman, Florina worked many jobs in the Denver, Colo., area including housekeeper, candy factory worker, tire retreader, munitions factory worker and worked for the Eagle Claw Fishing Pole Company.

Florina and Paul Jacob Gittlein were married on April 19, 1949. They had five sons and farmed in the Longmont area until Paul's death in 1962. Florina and her boys then moved to their house on Weld County Line Road, where she lived until the early 1980s. Her sons have many happy memories with their mom there, helping them with their fishing worm business and taking them camping to Red Feathers Lakes.

One by one, all of her boys, except Ron, moved to Alaska and Florina moved into town in Longmont. She made her first trip to Alaska in 1981, and after many visits to the state over the years she finally made the move to Wasilla, Alaska, in 2006, and happily lived at the Wasilla Senior Apartment Complex.

Florina was always up for an adventure and had a wonderful sense of humor. She was very active at St. John's Catholic Church in Longmont, where she served in the Alter and Rosary Society, serving many meals and sewing many, many quilts for their annual auction. She became a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wasilla when she moved to Alaska. She was a 30-plus year member of TOPs and was crowned Chapter Queen at her Wasilla club in 2011.

She is survived by her sons, Ronald and wife Zeina, Richard, David and wife Loree, Kenneth and wife Janice and Paul and wife Trudi; grandchildren, Keith (Jodi), Holly, Brian (Rachel), Daniel, Nick (Katie), Matthew (Rita), Ben (Haliegh), Alex, Sam (Alena), Gabe, Jesse and Kathryn; great-grandchildren, Devin, Kaydence, Paxton, Liam, Luke, Henry, Carly, Ruth, Norah, Kelci, Blair, Presly, Sebastian, Everly, Julian, Wyatt and Lucas; and many more who considered her their "Grandma."

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wasilla Area Seniors Meals on Wheels program in memory of Florina would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank Dr. Melendez and all the wonderful staff at Mat-Su Regional Hospital and the hospice workers for their loving care and support.

