Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Mat-Su Resort Wasilla , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Dec. 6, 2019, Floyd Dean Cornelison, age 63, of Wasilla, Alaska, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with cancer.

Floyd was born on Aug. 15, 1956, in Rupert, Idaho, to Ellis and Elsie Cornelison. He was the second youngest of eight children. He grew up in Pocatello, Idaho, where he still has many friends and family. During the fall of '75 he met the love of his life, Judy Hill. On Feb. 24, 1979, they were married and raised two sons: Jesse and Forrest.

In October 1981, they fulfilled their dream to move to Alaska. There, Floyd worked as a heavy equipment operator and house mover throughout the state. Floyd loved to work and passed his strong work ethic to his sons. From childhood to young adults, they worked beside him learning how to move and renovate houses that became the family homes.

One of Floyd's favorite pastimes was his love of music, teaching both sons to play the guitar. He was known to be an avid learner and always had a book in hand. He could strike up a conversation with anyone about anything. At the young age of 39, he became disabled; still, he kept a good attitude and was always willing to lend a helping hand to his family, neighbors and friends whenever he could. Floyd treasured his grandchildren Ashlynn and Dylan and had a special place in his heart for them. He was a caring person, who, till the end, was worried about his loved ones around him.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; sons, Jesse (Aunalee) and Forrest; and grandchildren, Ashlynn and Dylan; brothers, Lynn (Denise), Bud (Tammy), Dennis and Blaine (Diane); sister, Janet (Larry) Tomlinson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Floyd was preceded in death by both his parents; and brothers, Jerry and Brent.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan. 4, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Mat-Su Resort in Wasilla. On Dec. 6, 2019, Floyd Dean Cornelison, age 63, of Wasilla, Alaska, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with cancer.Floyd was born on Aug. 15, 1956, in Rupert, Idaho, to Ellis and Elsie Cornelison. He was the second youngest of eight children. He grew up in Pocatello, Idaho, where he still has many friends and family. During the fall of '75 he met the love of his life, Judy Hill. On Feb. 24, 1979, they were married and raised two sons: Jesse and Forrest.In October 1981, they fulfilled their dream to move to Alaska. There, Floyd worked as a heavy equipment operator and house mover throughout the state. Floyd loved to work and passed his strong work ethic to his sons. From childhood to young adults, they worked beside him learning how to move and renovate houses that became the family homes.One of Floyd's favorite pastimes was his love of music, teaching both sons to play the guitar. He was known to be an avid learner and always had a book in hand. He could strike up a conversation with anyone about anything. At the young age of 39, he became disabled; still, he kept a good attitude and was always willing to lend a helping hand to his family, neighbors and friends whenever he could. Floyd treasured his grandchildren Ashlynn and Dylan and had a special place in his heart for them. He was a caring person, who, till the end, was worried about his loved ones around him.He is survived by his wife, Judy; sons, Jesse (Aunalee) and Forrest; and grandchildren, Ashlynn and Dylan; brothers, Lynn (Denise), Bud (Tammy), Dennis and Blaine (Diane); sister, Janet (Larry) Tomlinson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.Floyd was preceded in death by both his parents; and brothers, Jerry and Brent.A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan. 4, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Mat-Su Resort in Wasilla. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close