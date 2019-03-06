Frances "Frannie" Arlene Cronin of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
|
She was born on May 25, 1964, in Landstuhl, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, to Camille and Catherine M. Richard Jr., and was raised in Penns Grove, N.J., until 1987, when she moved to Anchorage.
Survivors include her husband, Mike; son, Douglas; daughter-in-law, Joselle; two grandsons, Alex and Jacob; and siblings, Charles Kent, Richard Kent and Scott Richard.
A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Northside S.D.A. Church, 204 West Tenth Avenue in Anchorage.
A "Celebration of Life" will be on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 1 p.m., at JJ's Lounge, 624 Muldoon Road in Anchorage.
Cards and flower arrangements can be sent to the following address: 1751 Greendale Drive, Anchorage, AK 99504.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019