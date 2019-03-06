Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Arlene "Frannie" Cronin. View Sign

Frances "Frannie" Arlene Cronin of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

She was born on May 25, 1964, in Landstuhl, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, to Camille and Catherine M. Richard Jr., and was raised in Penns Grove, N.J., until 1987, when she moved to Anchorage.

Survivors include her husband, Mike; son, Douglas; daughter-in-law, Joselle; two grandsons, Alex and Jacob; and siblings, Charles Kent, Richard Kent and Scott Richard.

A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Northside S.D.A. Church, 204 West Tenth Avenue in Anchorage.

A "Celebration of Life" will be on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 1 p.m., at JJ's Lounge, 624 Muldoon Road in Anchorage.

Cards and flower arrangements can be sent to the following address: 1751 Greendale Drive, Anchorage, AK 99504.