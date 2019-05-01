Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 12:00 PM St. John's Catholic Church 255 Ohlson Lane Homer , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Henrietta (Bates) Eischens, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on May 2, 1932, in Wyandotte, Mich., to Frank Lee and Henrietta (Bruns) Bates.

Frances attended a one-room grade school in Two Inlets, Minn., and graduated from Park Rapids High School. On June 2, 1951, she married George John Eischens in Great Falls, Mont. Together, they had six children.

Frances' life was anchored in her Roman Catholic faith and centered on her love of her husband and family, and service to the community. Although raised in Minnesota, Frances spent most of her adult life in Alaska, first on Adak in the Aleutian Chain, and later in Anchorage, before retiring to Homer. She also briefly lived in Minnesota and Iceland. She shared her love and kept the family connected, regardless of where in the world they lived. She served the nation as a finance and accounting professional, and her community as a Catholic parish council member and school board member. Frances served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary, 17th District, and Homer Flotilla, most notably as Flotilla Commander and District Finance Officer.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, George; brother, Henry (Ronda) Bates of International Falls, Minn.; children, George N. (Barbara) of Prattville, Ala., Mae (Russell) Worcester of Cushing, Maine, William (Molly) of Alexandria, Va., Alan (Tanjala) of Wasilla, Alaska, Ramona (Ron) Anderson of Winlock, Wash., and Kevin (Carrie) of Anchorage, Alaska; 16 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held in Homer at St. John's Catholic Church on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. John Catholic Church in Homer.



Frances Henrietta (Bates) Eischens, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on May 2, 1932, in Wyandotte, Mich., to Frank Lee and Henrietta (Bruns) Bates.Frances attended a one-room grade school in Two Inlets, Minn., and graduated from Park Rapids High School. On June 2, 1951, she married George John Eischens in Great Falls, Mont. Together, they had six children.Frances' life was anchored in her Roman Catholic faith and centered on her love of her husband and family, and service to the community. Although raised in Minnesota, Frances spent most of her adult life in Alaska, first on Adak in the Aleutian Chain, and later in Anchorage, before retiring to Homer. She also briefly lived in Minnesota and Iceland. She shared her love and kept the family connected, regardless of where in the world they lived. She served the nation as a finance and accounting professional, and her community as a Catholic parish council member and school board member. Frances served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary, 17th District, and Homer Flotilla, most notably as Flotilla Commander and District Finance Officer.She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, George; brother, Henry (Ronda) Bates of International Falls, Minn.; children, George N. (Barbara) of Prattville, Ala., Mae (Russell) Worcester of Cushing, Maine, William (Molly) of Alexandria, Va., Alan (Tanjala) of Wasilla, Alaska, Ramona (Ron) Anderson of Winlock, Wash., and Kevin (Carrie) of Anchorage, Alaska; 16 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.A celebration of life will be held in Homer at St. John's Catholic Church on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. John Catholic Church in Homer. Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close