Frances Anne Morrison, 82, died on Oct. 21, 2019, at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska.

A wake will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Eagle River, Alaska, on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew Catholic Church on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment will be at St. Patrick's Columbarium Cemetery in Anchorage at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Kehl's Palmer Mortuary.

Frances was born in Superior, Mont., on Jan. 30, 1937, graduating from Superior High School in May 1954. On Aug. 25, 1954, she married William "Bill" Hudson in Superior. As a Coast Guard family, they moved frequently from 1954-1972 living in Ketchikan, Alaska; Vancouver, Wash.; Yuma, Ariz.; Vancouver, Wash.; Astoria, Ore.; Pensacola, Fla.; Cleveland, Ohio; Ogdensburg, N.Y.; Monrovia, Liberia; Fremont, Calif.; and Cordova, Alaska. She bore five children: Shawna, Patti, Joseph, Teresa and James. After a divorce in 1972, she returned to Missoula, Mont. She met and married Bert Forest on Jan. 19, 1974. After his death in March 1993, Frances moved to Eagle River to live with Patti's family, helping to care for their children Will and Renee. On April 11, 1999, she married Robert Morrison of Chugiak, Alaska, happily sharing life together until her death.

Frances was a lifelong Catholic and an active member of St. Andrew Parish and the Ladies of St. Andrew. She was a woman of deep faith and prayer, a voracious reader and loved gardening and camping until health issues limited her outdoor enjoyment.

"She was a woman who loved God, the Church and her family. She was full of life and will be deeply missed by all who knew her."

Francis is survived by her husband, Robert Morrison; her children, Joseph Hudson and Teresa Lair; their father, William Hudson; son-in-law, Hank Nichols; stepchildren, Edward Morrison (Sue), Sr. Charlotte Robert Morrison, fsp, Andrew Morrison, Matthew Morrison (Dianne), David Morrison (Carolyn), Sylvia Morrison, Remi Morrison (Shelley) and Christine Morrison; her siblings, Faye Bowman and Glen Neville; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

