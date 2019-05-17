A Funeral Service for Francine Bennett-Jackson will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 12 p.m., at New Hope Baptist Church, 333 North Price Street, Anchorage, AK 99508. The service will be officiated by Pastor Wilbert L. Mickens Jr., and directed by Evergreen Memorial Chapel.
Francine was the daughter of the late Stewart and Mabel T. Bennett. She was born on May 23, 1957, in Tuskegee, Ala. On Saturday, May 11, 2019, God called home one of his beloved, Mrs. Francine Bennett-Jackson.
At an early age she devoted her life to Christ by joining Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Auburn, Ala., where she served faithfully and held several positions throughout the years. In Anchorage, she faithfully attended and served at New Hope Baptist Church.
Francine attended public schools in Auburn, and was a graduate of Auburn High School. She continued her education at Knoxville College, Ohio State University and the University of Alaska Anchorage. As an educator for more than 40 years, of which more than 25 years were in the Anchorage School District, she taught at the following schools: Clark, Bartlett and S.A.V.E. She was an administrator at Bartlett, South and Begich.
She served her community through Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the Anchorage Library Board, Clare House, Phi Delta Kappa and mentorship.
She leaves to cherish her memories a loving and devoted husband of 37 years, Robert; son, Courtney (Te'Nesha) Jackson; daughter, Dr. Amanda Jackson; brother, Geoffrey (Marquetta) Bennett; sister, Carolyn Bennett-Lapsley; sister-in-law, Glenda (Jerry) Whitten; sister-in-law, Ann Howard; mother figure, Geraldine Dunk; three nieces; one nephew; and family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made, in Francine's honor, to the XPO Scholarship fund at www.xipsiomega.com, or checks can be mailed to Xi Psi Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., P.O. Box 140894, Anchorage, AK 99514-0894.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 17, 2019