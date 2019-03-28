Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Francis Jerome Kalani Siqupsiraq Cushingham IV was born on Feb. 11, 1982, in Kealakekua, Hawaii (Kona), to Rachel and Francis J. Cushingham III. Kalani's mother is originally from Ambler, Alaska, and his father is originally from Kona, Hawaii, so he grew up between the two states and two big, loving families. He graduated from Chugiak High School in 2000. After graduation, he joined and honorably served in the

Kalani loved flying and was studying aviation technology. He loved camping, fishing, traveling and last minute adventures with his family and friends. He loved his family and always enjoyed playing with the little kids in the family. Kalani was witty, fun, caring, had a huge heart and could always make you smile.

Kalani is survived by his parents, Rachel and Francis Cushingham III of Eagle River, Alaska; brother, Wayne K. Cushingham Sr., his wife Marcy and nephews Wayne Jr. and Noah; brother, Chase Cushingham; Aana Cora Cleveland of Ambler, Alaska; Hanai (Grandma) Josephine Anakalea of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; aunts, Polly Downey (Frank) of Ambler, Isabelle Carrie Greene (Sam) of Fairbanks, Alaska, Julia Cleveland of Ambler, Patsy Anakalea and Tammy Ventura of Kailua-Kona; uncles, Wallace Cleveland (Joyce), Wayne Cleveland, Truman Cleveland Jr., Jonas Cleveland Sr. (Deena) of Ambler, and Hiram Anakalea of Kailua-Kona; godfather, Joseph Hanley of Hilo, Hawaii; godmother, Valerie Kaeo of Kona, Hawaii; and many cousins in Alaska and Hawaii.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 17545 North Eagle River Loop Road in Eagle River, Alaska. A potluck will follow. The family thanks you for your prayers. Francis Jerome Kalani Siqupsiraq Cushingham IV was born on Feb. 11, 1982, in Kealakekua, Hawaii (Kona), to Rachel and Francis J. Cushingham III. Kalani's mother is originally from Ambler, Alaska, and his father is originally from Kona, Hawaii, so he grew up between the two states and two big, loving families. He graduated from Chugiak High School in 2000. After graduation, he joined and honorably served in the United States Navy . After leaving the military, Kalani lived and worked in the Seattle area, Hawaii, and Anchorage.Kalani loved flying and was studying aviation technology. He loved camping, fishing, traveling and last minute adventures with his family and friends. He loved his family and always enjoyed playing with the little kids in the family. Kalani was witty, fun, caring, had a huge heart and could always make you smile.Kalani is survived by his parents, Rachel and Francis Cushingham III of Eagle River, Alaska; brother, Wayne K. Cushingham Sr., his wife Marcy and nephews Wayne Jr. and Noah; brother, Chase Cushingham; Aana Cora Cleveland of Ambler, Alaska; Hanai (Grandma) Josephine Anakalea of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; aunts, Polly Downey (Frank) of Ambler, Isabelle Carrie Greene (Sam) of Fairbanks, Alaska, Julia Cleveland of Ambler, Patsy Anakalea and Tammy Ventura of Kailua-Kona; uncles, Wallace Cleveland (Joyce), Wayne Cleveland, Truman Cleveland Jr., Jonas Cleveland Sr. (Deena) of Ambler, and Hiram Anakalea of Kailua-Kona; godfather, Joseph Hanley of Hilo, Hawaii; godmother, Valerie Kaeo of Kona, Hawaii; and many cousins in Alaska and Hawaii.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 17545 North Eagle River Loop Road in Eagle River, Alaska. A potluck will follow. The family thanks you for your prayers. Religious Service Information Holy Spirit Episcopal Church

17545 N Eagle River Loop Rd

Eagle River, AK 99577

Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close