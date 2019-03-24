Obituary Guest Book View Sign

We mourn the passing of a beloved husband, father, and friend, Frank Danner, who left this earth peacefully in the early morning of March 9, 2019. He passed away at home with his wife Jackie by his side, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Frank was born on Oct. 11, 1933, in Grand Forks, N.D., to Frank and Lottie Danner. He was the youngest of four children, all who preceded him in death.

After high school, Frank attended the University of North Dakota, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1955; and later continued his studies at

Frank talked often and fondly of his younger years, working on the farm. He loved his aunt Clara's fried chicken and apple pie. Jackie could never make it quite so good! And while in high school, working on the railroad was a real highlight.

After graduation, Frank immediately joined the international accounting firm Peat, Marwick, Mitchell in their Indianapolis, Ind., office and subsequently transferred to the Anchorage, Alaska, office in February 1962. In addition to his full-time duties at Peat Marwick, Frank was a lecturer in accounting at Alaska Methodist University and an instructor in the Elmendorf Air Force Base and Fort Richardson, on-base extensions of University of Alaska Anchorage from 1962 – 1964.

On May 1, 1965, Frank transferred to Fairbanks, Alaska, where he managed the Peat Marwick Mitchell's Fairbanks office for five years, and was part-time instructor on the main campus of the University of Alaska School of Business, Government and Economics. Frank attained rank as a Partner with PMM in 1967. He remembers fondly of all the incredible people he met in Fairbanks who became life long friends.

In 1970, Frank moved to Dallas, Texas, for one year, where he received specialized training in oil and gas taxation. He then moved back to Anchorage and became Partner in Charge of the Anchorage Tax Department at Peat Marwick, a position he held until retirement in 1989. After retirement, Frank acquired his real estate license and worked alongside his wife Jackie, President/Broker of Dynamic Properties and later RE/MAX Dynamic Properties, where he was involved in important commercial development, sales and commercial leasing.

Frank raised his first family in Anchorage and Fairbanks with first wife, Della, with whom he had four children: Betsy Templeton of Napa Valley, Calif.; Fritz Danner of Amarillo, Texas; Darcy Danner, of Sisters, Ore.; and Tracy Danner of Madison Wis. Frank met and married his wife, Jackie, in 1985, with whom he spent the rest of his life, raising their two younger daughters: Briana Danner of Anchorage; and Autumn Danner of Los Angeles, Calif.

Very active in civic and community affairs throughout his life, Frank served as treasurer of the Board of Directors of the Alaska Treatment Center (for disabled children and adults). Frank loved the arts and supported it for many years. He was a founding member and President of the Alaska Repertory Theater in the late '70s; founding Trustee and first President of Alaska Light Opera Theater in 1982-85; member and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Alaska Korean Business Council; President and Treasurer of Alaska Nippon Kai; a member of the Civilian Advisory Board to the Commanding General of the Unified Alaska Command; a member of the Anchorage (downtown)

Frank served on the Board of Directors of Northrim Bank for 18 years, from 1990 to 2008. He was appointed Honorary Danish Consul in 1998 (formerly Vice Consul since 1983), providing consultation and services for Danish Nationals in Alaska and maintained this title for 17 years.

Frank had many diverse interests outside of his accounting profession and civic duties. He thoroughly enjoyed his involvement as a partner and President CEO of Far North Fisherman, a commercial crab boat company.

Frank was famous for his great ability to tell stories and had a great sense of humor. He loved watching football games on TV, and making bets with his friends. His favored team was the Dallas Cowboys! He looked forward to his anticipated trips to Arizona in March to watch baseball spring training with close friends. Skiing at Alyeska, for many years, was his favorite weekend pastime with his children. He was an avid reader, and later in life would read an average of eight to 10 books a month. Working on the Wall Street Journal's crossword puzzle was also a favorite pastime.

