Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Franklin O'Brien Bethard Jr., 74 years, passed away of complication of Alzheimer's on April 14, 2019, at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska.

A Memorial Celebration will be held from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Bethard family home. His cremated remains will be scattered in Prince William Sound.

Frank was born on May 4, 1944, in El Reno, Okla., son to Frank O. and Mary Bell Bethard. He met his wife, J. Kathleen Bethard at

The family wrote: "Frank was one of those people who everyone liked. He was genuine and kind and had the ability to talk to anyone and make them feel comfortable. He was an amazing husband, father, papa and friend, and was always available for advice, a favor and a good laugh. His sense of humor, wit and guidance will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him."

Frank loved Alaska. He and Kathie drove up the Alcan Highway in the summer of 1970. Upon returning home to Southern California, they decided that moving to Alaska would be the best place to raise a family, and they never looked back. He loved fishing, hunting and all the outdoors adventures. And the gear, he loved all the gear!

Frank lived for his family. From the hockey rink to soccer field, he supported his kids that had become his and Kathie's life. He was "that dad" that all the kids' friends liked and respected. Once his kids had kids, he helped his grandchildren with building backyard forts, baiting lines and lots of hugs. He was also always available to give guidance. If there were an award for the best "talks," Frank's trophy case would be full.

One can't really mention Frank without mentioning his boat. He loved the boat, Prince William Sound and all of what it had to offer. He loved the adventures that it provided. He loved the fish and the stories. But in the end, he loved it because he was with his family and friends, showing them a place that had made a way into his heart.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Bethard; sons, Brian (Amrita McSharry) Bethard and Todd (Robin Riech) Bethard; daughter, Heather (Gus) Bethard Colberg; grandchildren, Bryce, Britton, Beck, Lake, Addie, Patrick, Cassidy and James; sisters, Pat (Tom) Lingo and Pam (Richard) Coffman; brother, Mike Bethard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alzheimer's Research or UAA Foundation/Seawolf hockey,



Franklin O'Brien Bethard Jr., 74 years, passed away of complication of Alzheimer's on April 14, 2019, at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska.A Memorial Celebration will be held from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Bethard family home. His cremated remains will be scattered in Prince William Sound.Frank was born on May 4, 1944, in El Reno, Okla., son to Frank O. and Mary Bell Bethard. He met his wife, J. Kathleen Bethard at UCLA during a fraternity/sorority event on Feb. 13, 1964. He graduated UCLA with a Masters of Business Administration. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1968-1970 during Vietnam.The family wrote: "Frank was one of those people who everyone liked. He was genuine and kind and had the ability to talk to anyone and make them feel comfortable. He was an amazing husband, father, papa and friend, and was always available for advice, a favor and a good laugh. His sense of humor, wit and guidance will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him."Frank loved Alaska. He and Kathie drove up the Alcan Highway in the summer of 1970. Upon returning home to Southern California, they decided that moving to Alaska would be the best place to raise a family, and they never looked back. He loved fishing, hunting and all the outdoors adventures. And the gear, he loved all the gear!Frank lived for his family. From the hockey rink to soccer field, he supported his kids that had become his and Kathie's life. He was "that dad" that all the kids' friends liked and respected. Once his kids had kids, he helped his grandchildren with building backyard forts, baiting lines and lots of hugs. He was also always available to give guidance. If there were an award for the best "talks," Frank's trophy case would be full.One can't really mention Frank without mentioning his boat. He loved the boat, Prince William Sound and all of what it had to offer. He loved the adventures that it provided. He loved the fish and the stories. But in the end, he loved it because he was with his family and friends, showing them a place that had made a way into his heart.He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Bethard; sons, Brian (Amrita McSharry) Bethard and Todd (Robin Riech) Bethard; daughter, Heather (Gus) Bethard Colberg; grandchildren, Bryce, Britton, Beck, Lake, Addie, Patrick, Cassidy and James; sisters, Pat (Tom) Lingo and Pam (Richard) Coffman; brother, Mike Bethard; and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alzheimer's Research or UAA Foundation/Seawolf hockey, engage.alaska.edu/uaa/athletics , "In Memory of Frank Bethard." Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy UCLA Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close