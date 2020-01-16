Frank "Obbie" Greene, of Kotzebue, Alaska, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the age of 74.
He graduated from Mt. Edgecumbe High School in 1964 and the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where he earned his associates degree in electronics in 1966. After completing his associates degree at UAF, he enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served as Petty Officer, Second Class, ETR 2 from 1966 to 1973.
While in the USN, he met his wife, Linda Backford, in San Francisco at Treasure Island, who at the time was studying electrical drafting. Together, he and Linda had four children, two boys and twin girls: George, Andrew, Cathlynn and Andrea. They raised their family in Kotzebue.
Frank's talents were many, he was known for his dedication as a public servant and his work as a civilian of the United States Air Force on the White Alice's sites, Mayor of Kotzebue, Manager of Lands at NANA Regional Corporation, President of Kikiktagruk Inupiat Corporation, Board President and Member of Kotzebue Electric Association, Kotzebue City Council Member, and Northwest Arctic Borough Assembly Member. Frank was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. He was passionate about commercial and subsistence hunting and fishing, flying as a student bush pilot, camping, berry picking and gospel songs - especially those sung by Johnson Stalker and Robert Sheldon.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents; mother; father; siblings; aunts; and uncle.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years; his siblings; children; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren - one on the way; two aunts; and numerous cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Anchorage Friend's Church, 4607 East Sixth Avenue in Anchorage, Alaska, and at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Kotzebue Friends Church in Kotzebue.
