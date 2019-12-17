Frank P. Lucente Jr. was born on Nov. 9, 1926. He was born in St. Paul, Minn., and his parents were Frank Lucente Sr. and Carmel Sofie. Frank Sr. came through Ellis Island, N.Y., in 1909 as an immigrant from Italy.
Frank had as stepbrothers Peter and Larry Flemins, and as twins, brother and sister Frances and Manuel Lucente. His first wife was Frances.
Frank spent seven years in an orphanage in St. Paul. In his early 30s, he began working as an architectural draftsman of some value; working on buildings in St. Paul, for 30 years, during his children's growing up years. Frank's Children were Marlane, Derryle, Frank, Darcy and Paul. Frances died in St. Paul.
Frank P. Lucente married Yvonne C. (Weir) Smith in January 1979. In 1985, during the very snowy years, Frank and Yvonne drove up the Alaska Highway to Anchorage. Yvonne grew up in Texas and first came to Anchorage in 1950.
Before Frank left St. Paul, he telephoned Virgil Patt's about employment and when Frank and Yvonne came through Seattle, Wash., his long-time employment as auditor/inspector began. In Anchorage, Frank worked for an umbrella-type company over various other insurance companies, and lastly Equifax.
If a client had a structure over the size of a 4-plex, Frank often qualified to do the work. Often, besides Anchorage, he went all over Alaska, including many villages. Sometimes he would leave home for nearly a week.
Since the 1960s, Frank enjoyed his life as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and was an elder most of those years, even until his death.
A memorial service will be held on Dec. 21, 2019, at 6 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall, 2552 East 48th Avenue in Anchorage. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019