Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Frank G. Pauli of Marietta, Ga., passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, following several years of declining health. He was 86 years old. Frank was born in New York, N.Y., and his family moved to Franklinton, N.Y., in the northern Catskills. He graduated from Middleburgh Central High School and enlisted in the Marines where he served in the

Frank embarked on his aviation maintenance career with Lufthansa German Airlines at Idlewild Airport, now known as JFK. Frank's work brought him and his family to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1971, as a Station Engineer. His Lufthansa career spanned work at many major airports including Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Washington-Dulles. He retired from Lufthansa in 1991.

In Anchorage, he worked with other former Marines to establish the first Marine Mobilization Training Unit (MTU-AK1) in Alaska. They developed some of the first USMC Arctic Warfare training manuals. He later served as the first XO of Echo Company, 4th RECON BN based at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska. His final deployment as a Marine occurred during Operation Desert Storm.

Frank was soft-spoken, generous and talented, and was a friend to anyone in need. He was immensely proud of the accomplishments of his children. Frank was a devout conservative Roman Catholic.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Erica. He is survived by his sons, Stephan and Matthew of Anchorage; his daughter, Michele, "Missy," of Marietta; his daughters-in-laws, Cheryl Johnson and Rebecca of Anchorage; his son-in-law, Vikram Krishnamurthy of Marietta; his four grandchildren, Isabella and Oliver of Marietta and Zachary and Noah Johnson of Anchorage; and many cousins, nieces and nephews in New York and Germany.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Frank G. Pauli of Marietta, Ga., passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, following several years of declining health. He was 86 years old. Frank was born in New York, N.Y., and his family moved to Franklinton, N.Y., in the northern Catskills. He graduated from Middleburgh Central High School and enlisted in the Marines where he served in the Korean War . Following the suspension of hostilities in Korea, he transferred to Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) in Quantico, Va., working towards the establishment of the HMX-1 helicopter transport for the President of the United States. Frank was honorably discharged and subsequently attended the Academy of Aeronautics in Flushing, N.Y., where he earned his Airframe and Powerplant License for civilian aircraft maintenance.Frank embarked on his aviation maintenance career with Lufthansa German Airlines at Idlewild Airport, now known as JFK. Frank's work brought him and his family to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1971, as a Station Engineer. His Lufthansa career spanned work at many major airports including Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Washington-Dulles. He retired from Lufthansa in 1991.In Anchorage, he worked with other former Marines to establish the first Marine Mobilization Training Unit (MTU-AK1) in Alaska. They developed some of the first USMC Arctic Warfare training manuals. He later served as the first XO of Echo Company, 4th RECON BN based at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska. His final deployment as a Marine occurred during Operation Desert Storm.Frank was soft-spoken, generous and talented, and was a friend to anyone in need. He was immensely proud of the accomplishments of his children. Frank was a devout conservative Roman Catholic.Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Erica. He is survived by his sons, Stephan and Matthew of Anchorage; his daughter, Michele, "Missy," of Marietta; his daughters-in-laws, Cheryl Johnson and Rebecca of Anchorage; his son-in-law, Vikram Krishnamurthy of Marietta; his four grandchildren, Isabella and Oliver of Marietta and Zachary and Noah Johnson of Anchorage; and many cousins, nieces and nephews in New York and Germany.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral Home Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna

2950 King Street S.E.

Smyrna , GA 30080

770-435-4467 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close