Alaska born and longtime Anchorage resident Frederick Albert Hill passed away on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, after a brief illness. He was the eldest of four children of Frederick Adolph Hill and LaVerne Charlotte Hill (née Rich).

Fred was born during a snowstorm on Oct. 4, 1939. He was the third child born in the new Providence Hospital on 8th and L street. He was christened at All Saints Episcopal Church in Anchorage. His godparents were Eleanor and Harry Lane. Fred attended schools in Oregon and Washington. He graduated from CHS, Centralia High School in Washington, in 1958. Fred's parents owned a hotel and restaurant, the Lewis and Clark in Centralia, where Fred worked after school and on weekends as a busboy and elevator operator. Fred was a member of the band at Lincoln High School in Portland, Oreg., where he played the alto saxophone. He enjoyed performing in the 1957 Rose Parade with the band.

After graduating from high school, Fred attended the Los Angeles Culinary Institute of America for two years. He then attended and graduated from the Range Meat Academy in Chicago, Ill., as a butcher. Thanksgiving dinners and Rondy pancake breakfasts were other activities he enjoyed. He was the self-appointed cook in the kitchen at the Pioneer's during these events. Fred was a member of Pioneers of Alaska, Igloo #15, since he was 30 years old.

In later years, he joined the Shriners and helped with the annual Vidalia onions fundraiser. He was a member of the Alaska Air Guard and worked in the dining hall. Fred was a butcher at the Elmendorf Air Force Base Commissary until his retirement.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Oliver Hill. He is survived by sisters, Marie (husband, Robert) Brown and Elizabeth (husband, Gene) Robinson; two sons, Charles (wife, Kantana) Hill and Paul (wife, Heather) Hill; seven grandchildren, Alexandria, Landon, Brayden, Carter, Cason, Nathan and Natasha; companion, Adia; several nephews and nieces; cousins, Mary Sammarco of Chicago and Helen Thompson of Battle Mountain, Nev.

Funeral service will be held at the Heritage Chapel, Angelus Cemetery, at 440 E Klatt Rd, Anchorage, AK 99515, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 3 p.m. Internment will be in the Pioneer's section of the Anchorage City cemetery this summer.

