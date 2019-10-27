Frederick "Fred" Alford passed away in his home on Oct. 19, 2019, with his family by his side.
Born on Nov. 15, 1926, in Worthing, Sussex, England, Fred served as a member of the Royal British Army during World War II.
On Sept. 18, 1950, he married the love of his life, Doris Alford, and together the couple immigrated to Alaska on March 30, 1952, making their home in Anchorage. Fred became an American citizen in December 1958, under the Territory of Alaska. He worked construction as a Field Oiler, as a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 302 until his retirement in 1986.
Fred loved the great state of Alaska and enjoyed motorhome trips with his wife and spending time with family.
Mr. Alford was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Doris Alford; and is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Alford-Wojtacha of Eagle River, Alaska; granddaughter, Lily Wojtacha of Eagle River; sister, Daphne Alford of Worthing, Sussex, England; and extended family in England.
As per his wishes, there will be no memorial service, just remember him as the wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend that he was.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019