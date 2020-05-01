Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Cook. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Frederick Marion Cook, Jr.



Homer, Alaska - Fred M. Cook, Jr., 75, died after a short illness in South Peninsula Hospital on April 24th, 2020.



Mr. Cook was a native of Moorhead, MS and a longtime resident of Homer. He migrated to Alaska in the 1970's from Jackson, MS where he was employed by the United Postal Service and prior to that Jackson Safe and Lock. Mr. Cook worked as a local hunting guide in the South Peninsula area for many years.



He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick M. Cook, Sr. formerly of Clarksdale, MS and his mother Virginia (nee Church) Cook Hughes, also a native of Moorhead, MS and at her death a resident of Port Arthur, TX.



He is survived by a daughter, LaDona Decker Luque of Grand Junction, CO: a son, Fred M. Cook, III: 2 brothers, Steve Hughes of Nederland, TX and James David Hughes of Carlyss, LA and a sister, Virginia Guidry of Cumming, GA and a granddaughter, Jessica Luque of Scottsdale, AZ and a grandson, Taylor Luque of Grand Junction, CO.



Memorial Services and interment of ashes will occur at a future date to be determined in the Indianola Mississippi City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or St. Jude's in Memphis, TN.

