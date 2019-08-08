Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick H. "Fritz" Hahn V. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Robin and Barbara Brena 960 Coral Lane Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Fritz Hahn, 63, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on July 30, 2019, at Providence Hospital. His passing will leave a void in the hearts of many.

Fritz was born on April 26, 1956, to Eagle River, Alaska, homesteaders Fredrick Henry Hahn IV and Darlene Barnhart Hahn. He was born at Old Providence Hospital off the Park Strip in Anchorage, in the Territory of Alaska. Fritz was born to a long line of pioneers and grew up in the wilderness. His mother's family had traveled by covered wagon to homestead in Ohio. His father's family started what was to become Gold Medal Flour; established the first ranch in Lubbock, Texas; built all the stone bridges in Philadelphia, Pa.; helped found Penn Central Railroad; designed the firing mechanism for the atomic bomb; and did the research for medical use of radioactive isotopes. Fritz's father, a

Fritz had a lifelong enjoyment of the wilderness, hunting and fishing. His meat lockers at 10th and M were always full in the fall. Fritz was much appreciated on wilderness expeditions as he was a par excellence camp cook. Fritz loved the finest wine and feast, and was quick to provide the wine and prepare the feast. One of his favorite recipes was very finely chopped moose - that he harvested - and vegetable chili, spending hours in the preparation. Fritz relished his time with his lifelong friend Len Kelly at a cabin on Alexander Creek at the base of Sleeping Lady, and was gearing up to go there when he became ill. Fritz also spent many happy hours with his friend Dave Wensel at Dave's cabin on the Kenai Peninsula.

Fritz's love of travel led him and the love of his life, Anne, to Italy, Greece, Croatia, Ireland, Iceland, Bora Bora, Central America and the Caribbean, with plans for more travel in the future.

Fritz was an avid reader, researcher and historian. His knowledge will be sorely missed by his friends and colleagues. Fritz was also an accomplished ballroom dancer.

Fritz was enthusiastically the watcher-over of his sister Dawn and brother-in-law Christopher's passages in their small sailboat crossing oceans around the world. He precisely charted each day's progress report via ham or sat phone to be ready if position reports stopped so he could hail search and rescue. He spent time on the sailboat in Mexico.

Fritz graduated from Chugiak High School in 1974, and from Willamette University in 1978, with majors in psychology and political science. He obtained a Juris Doctorate from the University of Oregon School of Law in 1981. While at the University of Oregon, Fritz was a Special Managing Editor of the Oregon Law Review.

Fritz was admitted to the practice of law in Alaska in 1981. He served on the staff of then-United States Senator Frank Murkowski in Washington, D.C., from 1981-1983, before entering into private practice in Anchorage. Fritz joined the firm of Brena, Bell & Walker in 2006, where he was loved and respected. He practiced there until his passing. His practice emphasized pipeline and utility regulation. Fritz was also admitted to practice before the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and the United States District Court for the District of Alaska.

Fritz was a member of the United States Electoral College and an elector of the President and Vice President of the United States for the 2004 election.

Fritz is survived by his sister, Dawn M. H. Emery; her husband, Christopher; and his lifetime love, Anne Woolsey. He was preceded in death by his father and mother.

A celebration of Fritz's life will be held on Aug. 10, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the home of Robin and Barbara Brena, 960 Coral Lane in Anchorage. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alaska Bar Foundation, P.O. Box 100279, Anchorage, AK 99510-0279.

