On Jan. 20, 2019, Major Frederick R. Cleveland (ret.), age 48, passed away at his home in Chugiak, Alaska.
Fred was born in Gallup, N.M., in 1970. He spent the first years of his life in Ganado, Navajo Nation, Ariz., until his family relocated to Albuquerque, N.M. He attended the Military Institute in Roswell, N.M. In 1995, he joined the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department as a Deputy Sheriff, while also serving in the United States Army Reserve since 1988. In 2004, he became an Active Duty Army Reserve Soldier (AGR). He was a soldier by heart and loved and appreciated all soldiers he served with and their families. In 2007, he took command of Bravo Co (now 297th EN CO) at Fort Richardson and Fort Wainwright, Alaska. After a total of more than 27 years of military service, Fred received a medical retirement from the Army in 2015. He and his family returned to the Great Land he loved so much. Until his passing he worked as an Air Force Civilian at the JBER hospital.
Fred and his wife Martina got married in 2000, in Albuquerque, N.M. Their miracle baby, Frederick Maximillian, "Max," was born right here in Alaska in 2010. Fred loved Alaska and enjoyed the Alaskan life style with his family and four dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Martina; his son, Max; and his four beloved dogs, Lucy, Nukka, Ooljee and Poldi of Chugiak; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Cleveland; and sister, Carrie Cleveland of Albuquerque, N.M.; and his mother-in-law, Margarete Merzbacher of Neumarkt, Germany.
A memorial service, followed by a reception, will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 3 p.m., at the Ft. Richardson Chapel. Please email [email protected] for further information, or if you need assistance with access to the base for the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TAPS at https://www.taps.org/give; 1-800-273-8255 Veterans Crisis Hotline.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019