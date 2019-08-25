Frederick Sampson (1922 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss your family is in our thoughts and..."
    - Gena and Lyle OConnor
  • "I'm so very sorry for your loss. Sending thoughts and..."
    - Julie Brophy
  • "Rip Fred love and miss you always in my heart"
    - Janie Lea
Service Information
Janssen’s Mat-Su Funeral Home
6901 E. Blue Lupine Drive
Wasilla, AK
99654
(907)-745-5477
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Palmer Pentecostal Church
235 Albrecht Ave Road
Palmer, AK
Frederick Joseph Sampson passed away at Mat-Su Regional Hospital in Palmer, Alaska, on Aug. 12, 2019, at the age of 97.
Henry and Margaret Sampson welcomed Frederick, the youngest of two boys, into this world on April 1, 1922, in Warren, R.I.
He had a lifelong career in the military - a veteran of three wars - serving as a Marine in World War II and as a member of the U.S. Air Force in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He then retired on Oct. 31, 1970.
His early retirement years were spent travelling in his RV with his wife of 67 years, Marie. They finally settled down for good back in Palmer in 1998. He worked as a Military Liaison for Quality Moving Service and also volunteered more than 3000 hours at Mat-Su Regional Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Marie; four children; 17 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Margaret Sampson; and brother, Henry Sampson; as well as one great-grandchild, Kasydi Soltis.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Palmer Pentecostal Church, 235 West Albrecht Avenue in Palmer.
Everyone is welcome to attend the service.
Arrangements cared for by Janssen's Mat-Su Funeral Home.
