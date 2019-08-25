Frederick Joseph Sampson passed away at Mat-Su Regional Hospital in Palmer, Alaska, on Aug. 12, 2019, at the age of 97.
Henry and Margaret Sampson welcomed Frederick, the youngest of two boys, into this world on April 1, 1922, in Warren, R.I.
He had a lifelong career in the military - a veteran of three wars - serving as a Marine in World War II and as a member of the U.S. Air Force in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He then retired on Oct. 31, 1970.
His early retirement years were spent travelling in his RV with his wife of 67 years, Marie. They finally settled down for good back in Palmer in 1998. He worked as a Military Liaison for Quality Moving Service and also volunteered more than 3000 hours at Mat-Su Regional Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Marie; four children; 17 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Margaret Sampson; and brother, Henry Sampson; as well as one great-grandchild, Kasydi Soltis.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Palmer Pentecostal Church, 235 West Albrecht Avenue in Palmer.
Everyone is welcome to attend the service.
Arrangements cared for by Janssen's Mat-Su Funeral Home.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019