Fredrick William Teela, age 72, passed peacefully on Jan. 17, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. He was born on June 6, 1946, in Grand Forks, B.C., to Robert Teela and Ruth Johnson Teela. He spent his childhood in Washington, Texas, Montana, and eventually back to Washington, as his father was a U.S. Customs Inspector. He graduated from Shoreline High in Seattle, Wash.

He attended Shoreline Community College 1964-1967, and there he met the love of his life, Linda Diane Hammond. They were married on Sept. 23, 1967, for 51 years.

While in the army, he was sent to Vietnam from 1969-1970. He was trained as a Crew Chief on helicopters, but when it was discovered that he could type, he "rode his Remington" typewriter. On his return from the military, he went back to his position at the Boeing Co. in Seattle until he received his assignment for the U.S. Customs Service.

He followed in his father's, uncle's and cousin's footsteps, joining the U.S. Customs Service as an Inspector in 1970. He worked many ports of entry, including Oroville, Wash.; Vancouver, B.C.; Easton, Maine; Chief Mountain, Mont.; and ports around Alaska. His favorites being the "Top of the World Highway" and Eagle, Alaska. He held the positions of Union Steward and Firearms Instructor for CBP, and worked with the Boy Scouts Customs Explorer Group.

He spent many hours volunteering for his sons' sporting events, swimming, cross-country running, cross-country skiing and biathlon. He was an avid follower and range officer for biathlon events. Fred loved to take his son, granddaughters and grandson fly fishing and target shooting.

He was passionate about genealogy research. One of his last trips was to Fond du Lac, Wis., where his great-great-grandparents farmed. When people asked what he was doing on his travels, he would say, "looking for dead people."

He was a devoted Green Bay Packers fan, and was delighted that he got to stand at Lambeau Field.

Fred is survived by his wife, Linda of Anchorage; sons, Eric, Glenn (Darlene) of Anchorage, and Jeremy (Kirsten) of Park City, Utah; grandchildren, Kelsey, Lindsey, Myles and Zachary; sisters, Jackie (John) Robinson, Holly (Jack) Adams and Robbie (Gordy) Harris; and brother, Jonathon Teela, all of Washington. He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Mary Ruth; father, Robert Donald; and mother, Ruth Ione.

