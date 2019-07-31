Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garnett Morrow. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Garnett Morrow was born on Aug. 3, 1938, to Nelson and Mary Morrow in Kalispell, Mont. He passed away on July 20, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. He grew up in Washington state, graduated from Bridgeport High School and attended the University of Washington.

In 1961, Garnett and Marya Amyes married in Seattle, Wash., and he began his career in the grocery industry. In 1975, Bi Lo grocery store recruited him for the position of Retail Operations Manager in Alaska, a wonderful exotic place he had always wanted to visit. Garnett took the job and he, Marya and their three children moved to Anchorage and never regretted it. Garnett continued working in the grocery business until 1984, then purchased and ran High Country Landscaping. He was lured into hosting a bed-and breakfast by his cousin Pat Morrow and Pat's wife Margo who owned 2 Morrows Bed and Breakfast. Garnett was amazed to discover he loved being a host. He and Marya designed and built a home with plenty of room for guests. "Moose Gardens" gained world renown as the place to stay in Anchorage. Garnett's lavish breakfasts, his stories about Alaska, his hand-crafted gnome village, their award-winning dahlias and extensive garden he enthusiastically shared with people from all over the world.

Garnett was a devoted family man as well as an outdoorsman who enjoyed gardening, hiking, fishing and berry picking. He was an avid photographer specializing in taking pictures of Alaska wildlife and the natural beauty of Alaska. He loved coaching both boys' soccer and girls' softball. He was also a longtime exhibitor at the Alaska State Fair.

He is survived by his wife, Marya; children, Kolena Momberger, Salena Morrow and Garnett Morrow Jr.; grandchildren, Thorin, Kyle, Nichole, Zachary, Colter and Arnan; great-granddaughter, Liberty; and sister, Cheryl James.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Evergreen Memorial Chapel on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.



