Gary Lee Hill, 44, died on Dec. 6, 2019, at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. Gary was born on Oct. 12, 1975, in Columbus, Ga.
A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Legacy Funeral Home, 1707 Bragaw Street in Anchorage.
The bulk of Gary's childhood was in Shungnak and Kotzebue, Alaska. He graduated from Kotzebue High School in 1994.
Gary worked at Nana Management Services in both housekeeping and security. Later he was lead cleaner for Spruce Cleaning Service of Anchorage.
Gary possessed an extraordinary ability to fix things. His greatest enjoyment was playing games and building computers. He freely shared these skills with family and friends. His favorite outdoor activity was camping. At work or play, Gary had an infectious enthusiasm we will always remember.
Gary was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie and Annie Lee, and Solene and William Hill Sr.; and his father, Danny Hill.
He is survived by his children, Alana and Keyano Hill and their mother, Patsy Steinhauer of Edmonton, Canada: his mother, Doris Anderson and stepfather, Len Anderson of Houston, Alaska; brothers, Erik, Dennis and Anga-Len; sister, Dorothy; cousin, Michele Norris; friend, Andre Selbakov; plus many more relatives and friends.
Gary was an organ donor and knowing he saved others is a comfort.
Arrangements are entrusted to Legacy Witzleben Funeral Home.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019