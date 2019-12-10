Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary James Arturo. View Sign Service Information Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield 1947 East Seminole Street Springfield , MO 65804 (417)-886-9994 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary James Arturo, 66, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Springfield, Mo., on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Gary was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on April 8, 1953, and lived throughout the country including Aspinwall, Pa., for 20 years; Anchorage, Alaska, for 10 years; and Springfield, Mo., for 33 years. Springfield is where he met his best friend and soul mate, Ronda (Webb). They were married on June 27, 1997, and they shared the next 22 years of marriage filled with love, laughter and family memories. Gary's love of food led him to a lifelong career in the restaurant industry, with 25 years at Ryan's Family Steakhouse in Springfield as general manager and senior operating partner. During that time, the family tradition of making "sauce" became the cornerstone of family holidays. Family always came first and holiday dinners were the most precious times in his life.

Though a lifelong dream to take his family to explore his origins in Italy didn't take place, he did have the opportunity for multiple trips a year with family to Mexico and the Caribbean. He was happiest when he was enjoying the ocean breeze with a beer in one hand and a cigar in the other. He was especially fond of North Beach on the Island of Isla Mujeres, Mexico, to relax in the sun. His go-to drink was a cup of coffee; he was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan all of his life; and he was a closet pool shark - a fact known only to few!

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Marion Anthony Arturo; mother, Katherine Louise Arturo (Martino); and his brother, Douglas John Arturo. He is survived by his wife, Ronda (Webb); daughters, Gianina, Angelina and Ashley; son, Gary Arturo II; fur baby, Biscuit; as well as his brother, Mariano and family; and sisters, Renee (Kleiner) and family and Kathy and family.

Although not known to everyone in his life, Gary was a devout Christian who embodied everything it means to be a believer. One verse that he found especially inspirational was Galatians 6.9: "Let us become weary in doing good, for at the proper time, we will reap a harvest if we do not give up." His calm demeanor and positive outlook on life is what made him so special. His family is at ease knowing that he will be looking down on them from Heaven until they meet again.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Springfield.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Rescue One, a foster based animal rescue in Springfield. Donations can be made in the name of Gary Arturo via https://rescueonespringfield.com/donatehonoring-lost-friends/. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 10, 2019

